Today’s Headlines

  • LA Awards First Permits to Street Vendors (Twitter/GregSpotts)
  • Vision Zero: LAPD Focuses on Intersections Where Car Drivers Kill People (ABC 7)
  • California Cops More Likely to Stop Black Drivers (AP/LBPost)
  • Metro Announce Meetings for Rezoning of Areas Along Orange Line (Daily News)
  • Metro Cuts Fee for Bike Metro Membership to $20 (The Source)
  • Costa Mesa Bike Advocacy Group Launches (Register)
  • Columnist Argues SB 50 Is Bad for Health of Bicyclists/Walkers (YoVenice!)
  • Ships to the Ports Are Worsening LA’s Air Quality (LAT)
  • New Housing Laws Take Effect in California (San Jose Inside)

More Headlines at Streetsblog California

 