Today’s Headlines
- LA Awards First Permits to Street Vendors (Twitter/GregSpotts)
- Vision Zero: LAPD Focuses on Intersections Where Car Drivers Kill People (ABC 7)
- California Cops More Likely to Stop Black Drivers (AP/LBPost)
- Metro Announce Meetings for Rezoning of Areas Along Orange Line (Daily News)
- Metro Cuts Fee for Bike Metro Membership to $20 (The Source)
- Costa Mesa Bike Advocacy Group Launches (Register)
- Columnist Argues SB 50 Is Bad for Health of Bicyclists/Walkers (YoVenice!)
- Ships to the Ports Are Worsening LA’s Air Quality (LAT)
- New Housing Laws Take Effect in California (San Jose Inside)
