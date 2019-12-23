Alissa Walker’s Pitch-Perfect Response to That Peloton Ad

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The invaluable Alissa Walker – Urbanism Editor at Curbed – posted a must-watch response to the ridiculous Black-Mirror-esque Peloton ad that has been the subject of much ridicule in recent weeks. Watch and enjoy!

The Peloton ad has already been skewered on Saturday Night Live and by Aviation gin, but Walker has done a brilliant, positive turn – showcasing how bikes/bike-share can open cities up for many people.

In case readers missed the creepy source material, it is embedded below.

On the question Walker’s daughter asks at the end, “Where’s the kids’ bike-share?”: one solution is visible in this success story from Hangzhou, China. Their massive bike-share system includes bikes with kid seats on the back – shown around 1:18.