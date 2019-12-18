Today’s Headlines
- Teacher Pleads Not Guilty To Silver Lake Hit-and-Run (KCBS, KTLA, Eastsider)
- Why L.A. Is Ditching Parking Requirements (Bisnow)
- Carnage: Driver Killed West L.A. Bicyclist Last Week (Biking in L.A.)
…Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Duarte (SGVTribune, Glendale News-Press)
- CD14 Candidates Debate Housing and Transportation (Downtown News)
- Distinctive 17-Story Office Building Under Construction At Expo La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)
- County Plans Boyle Heights Restorative Care Village To Serve Homeless (Urbanize)
- Interested In Better Buses? (Donate to SBLA)
- Bay Area Air Quality Board Member Bikes To Meeting (SBCA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA