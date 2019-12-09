This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Westwood bike lanes, All City Toy Ride, Van Nuys Ghost Bike, Queer Chicanx Walk, Everyone In 101: Watts, Richard Bloom at WUF, T-Committee, and more!

Wednesday 12/11 – The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various matters, including bike-share Hollywood expansion, Measure M active transportation projects, and tour bus safety. The meeting will take place starting at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1010 at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.

Wednesday 12/11 – Everyone In organizer Quincey Coleman and Watts advocates will host an introductory training on ending homelessness: Everyone In 101. The training will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Watts Civic Center at 1513 E. 103rd Street in Watts. Details at Everyone In.

Wednesday 12/11 – Streets for All is encouraging folks to speak up for bike lanes at the December meeting of the Westwood Neighborhood Council. The WWNC is proposing to oppose bike lanes on Westwood Boulevard just north of the council's boundaries. These long planned, but never installed lanes, have long been opposed by L.A. City Councilmember Paul Koretz. The WWNC meeting will take place starting at 7 p.m. at Belmont Village Senior Living at 10475 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.

Thursday 12/12 – CiclaValley will host a ghost bike placement ceremony for the cyclist killed last Saturday night on Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys. The ceremony will start at 8 p.m. next to the McDonalds at 14850 Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys. Details at Facebook event.

Thursday 12/12 – Everyone In and Interfaith Solidarity Network will host an Interfaith Forum on Homelessness starting at 6:45 p.m. at The Congregational Church of Chatsworth at 20440 Lassen Street. Details at Everyone In.

Friday 12/13 – Westside Urban Forum will host a breakfast talk by livability leader State Assemblymember Richard Bloom from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Helms Bakery District at 8800 Venice Boulevard, near Culver City. Purchase tickets at Westside Urban Forum. Share via Facebook event.

Friday 12/13 – Midnight Ridazz will host the 13th Annual All City Toy Ride and after-party. Various starting locations for feeder rides that convene in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.

Saturday 12/14 – James Rojas and Latino Urban Forum will host a Queer Chicanx Walk, where participants will share personal stories on how gender and sexual orientation shapes what makes folks feel safe, comfortable or not in urban space. The event will start at 10 a.m. at Mariachi Plaza at 1831 E. 1st Street in Boyle Heights. Easy access via Metro Gold Line. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m