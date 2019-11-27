Today’s Headlines
- More Standing Capacity In Metro’s New Heavy Rail Cars (Curbed)
- Metro Tunneling Subways Under Wilshire (ABC7)
- Carnage: Whittier DUI Driver Crashes Into Tree Killing Passenger (SGV Tribune)
…Montebello Woman Arrested In Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run That Killed Skater (ABC7, SGV Tribune)
- Teacher Arrested In Silver Lake Hit-and-Run That Injured Cyclist (KTLA5, Eastsider, Daily News)
- More On New Main Street Protected Bikeway (ABC7)
- L.A. 2028 Plan Aims To Get Some People Out Of Cars (Fast Company)
…And Increase Electric Car Adoption (CBS)
- More On Dorset Village Demolition Plans (Urbanize)
- Learning Lessons from L.A.’s Transit-Oriented Communities Program (Legal Planet)
- Decaux Contract Discussion Questions Anti-Homeless Bus Benches (Curbed)
- What Trump Might Do About L.A. Homelessness (LAT)
Happy Thanksgiving. SBLA is publishing lightly today, then back on Monday.
