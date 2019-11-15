Today’s Headlines

  • Flax On Why More Cyclists Are Dying (Bicycling)
  • No App For Getting People Out Of Their Cars (CityLab)
  • How To Navigate LAX In A Wheelchair (LAT)
  • Stats Show There Are Plenty Of Carpool Lane Cheaters (Daily News)
  • Satellite Data Shows How Bad L.A. Air Really Is (LAT)
  • Climate Change Prevention Losing To Sprawl In San Diego County (LAT)
  • State Leaders Don’t Agree On High-Speed Rail (LAT)
  • Isla Shipping Container Supportive Housing Breaks Ground In South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • Exxon Climate Change Trial Over In NY (LAT)
  • Tonight 6 p.m. Bike Talk chats with Juli Briskman, Cyclists Who Flipped Off Trump

