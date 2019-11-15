Today’s Headlines

Flax On Why More Cyclists Are Dying (Bicycling)

No App For Getting People Out Of Their Cars (CityLab)

How To Navigate LAX In A Wheelchair (LAT)

Stats Show There Are Plenty Of Carpool Lane Cheaters (Daily News)

Satellite Data Shows How Bad L.A. Air Really Is (LAT)

Climate Change Prevention Losing To Sprawl In San Diego County (LAT)

State Leaders Don’t Agree On High-Speed Rail (LAT)

Isla Shipping Container Supportive Housing Breaks Ground In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Exxon Climate Change Trial Over In NY (LAT)

Tonight 6 p.m. Bike Talk chats with Juli Briskman, Cyclists Who Flipped Off Trump

