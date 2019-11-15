Today’s Headlines
- Flax On Why More Cyclists Are Dying (Bicycling)
- No App For Getting People Out Of Their Cars (CityLab)
- How To Navigate LAX In A Wheelchair (LAT)
- Stats Show There Are Plenty Of Carpool Lane Cheaters (Daily News)
- Satellite Data Shows How Bad L.A. Air Really Is (LAT)
- Climate Change Prevention Losing To Sprawl In San Diego County (LAT)
- State Leaders Don’t Agree On High-Speed Rail (LAT)
- Isla Shipping Container Supportive Housing Breaks Ground In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Exxon Climate Change Trial Over In NY (LAT)
- Tonight 6 p.m. Bike Talk chats with Juli Briskman, Cyclists Who Flipped Off Trump
