SGV Connect 52 – Meeting Tonight on Bike Parking in SoPas. Meetings on Housing throughout the SGV Tomorrow and Tuesday

This week’s SGV Connect focuses on a trio of upcoming meetings at the local and regional level that will have an impact on how the San Gabriel Valley grows.

Kris Fortin talks with Caitlin Sims, principal management analyst at the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG), and point person leading the Regional Housing Trust Fund effort there. The Trust Fund would help fund affordable housing throughout the San Gabriel Valley, and Fortin and Sims discuss the early planning efforts to ensure that the Trust is making the best use of the public and private money it collects.

But before that interview, Damien and Kris talk about bike parking in the western San Gabriel Valley.

Tonight in South Pasadena, the City Council considers funding a $200,000 plan to bring more bike parking throughout the city, especially along its commercial corridors and job centers. The bike parking is grant funded (back in 2012!), so the money exists. All they need is a little political will, and the bike parking situation will quickly improve in SoPas.

Active SGV has setup an action alert for anyone interested in attending tonight’s meeting or emailing the South Pasadena City Council. Access the Active SGV alert here. The meeting is tonight, at 7:30 p.m., at the South Pasadena City Hall.

Tomorrow night and next Tuesday, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments will host a pair of community meetings about the SGVCOG Regional Housing Trust Fund.

The Trust will create a way for the San Gabriel Valley to receive both public and private money. The Trust will be able to distribute this money throughout the region to construct affordable housing and reduce the number of residents that are rent-burdened.

The funding and programs will be controlled locally, by a board made up of elected representatives in the San Gabriel Valley. Thanks to recently signed legislation, the Trust will be open in early 2020.

Two upcoming meetings will help guide what types of projects the Trust funds and explore various funding opportunities:

Thursday 11/7 – at 6-7:30 p.m. at the El Monte Aquatic Center at 11001 Mildred Avenue in El Monte

Tuesday 11/12 – at 6-7:30 p.m. at the Glendora Public Library at 140 Glendora Avenue in Glendora

