Greta Thunberg Headlines L.A. Youth Climate Strike Urging Newsom to Reject Fossil Fuels

This afternoon Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined California youth for a downtown Los Angeles demonstration urging Governor Gavin Newsom to end oil and gas drilling in California.

The event was attended by approximately 4,000-4,500 people. Though there were numerous youth in attendance – mostly high school age – the majority of the crowd was older.

The strike assembled at noon at the west steps of City Hall, spilling into Grand Park. After several speakers, the crowd marched down Broadway and rallied in front of the state office building at 4th and Spring, and then returned to City Hall.

Speakers consisted primarily of youth of color, from various groups including Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles, Youth for Environmental Justice (part of Communities for a Better Environment), Youth vs Apocalypse, STAND-L.A., and others.

Speakers called on Newsom to end fossil fuel infrastructure in California. Specific demands included that he enact a safety buffer to protect frontline communities from oil drilling, stop issuing new fossil fuel permits, and oversee a just transition to clean energy. Speakers urged elected leaders to stand up for clean renewable energy, clean air, and the Green New Deal.

Thunberg remarked on her recent trip to wildfire-ravaged Paradise, California. She urged the assembled crowd to fight for tomorrow “as if our lives depended on it – because it does” and called on them to be “the voice that speaks up for future generations, the biosphere” and “for ourselves.”

For more on Friday Climate Strikes, see Strike With Us. For more on the campaign to move California past fossil fuels, see Last Chance Alliance.