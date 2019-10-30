Today’s Headlines

CA’s Climate Work Overshadowed By Fires (Curbed)

Uber Sues L.A. To Keep E-Scooter Data Secret (CNet)

…Uber’s Beef With L.A. Bigger Than Just Data (CityLab) First Day Of LAX-it “A Nightmare”, Waits Up To An Hour (Reddit, LAT)

CiclaValley Introduces Safe Lanes Bike Lane Tracking App

Don’t Forget Foothill Transit Still Offers Day Pass (Footnotes)

City Planning Commission Supports Housing, Denies Five TOC Appeals (Urbanize)

Shipping Container Supportive Apartments Planned For Watts (Curbed, Urbanize)

Councilmember Lee: Chatsworth Supportive Housing Not A Done Deal (Daily News)

Landlords Evicting Tenants Before CA Rent Control Starts (Daily News)

Thunberg Declines Environmental Prize, Urges Action (LAT)

…Thunberg Leads Downtown L.A. Climate Strike This Friday

