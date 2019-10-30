Today’s Headlines

  • CA’s Climate Work Overshadowed By Fires (Curbed)
  • Uber Sues L.A. To Keep E-Scooter Data Secret (CNet)
    …Uber’s Beef With L.A. Bigger Than Just Data (CityLab)
  • First Day Of LAX-it  “A Nightmare”, Waits Up To An Hour (Reddit, LAT)
  • CiclaValley Introduces Safe Lanes Bike Lane Tracking App
  • Don’t Forget Foothill Transit Still Offers Day Pass (Footnotes)
  • City Planning Commission Supports Housing, Denies Five TOC Appeals (Urbanize)
  • Shipping Container Supportive Apartments Planned For Watts (Curbed, Urbanize)
  • Councilmember Lee: Chatsworth Supportive Housing Not A Done Deal (Daily News)
  • Landlords Evicting Tenants Before CA Rent Control Starts (Daily News)
  • Thunberg Declines Environmental Prize, Urges Action (LAT)
    …Thunberg Leads Downtown L.A. Climate Strike This Friday

