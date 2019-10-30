Today’s Headlines
- CA’s Climate Work Overshadowed By Fires (Curbed)
- Uber Sues L.A. To Keep E-Scooter Data Secret (CNet)
…Uber’s Beef With L.A. Bigger Than Just Data (CityLab)
- First Day Of LAX-it “A Nightmare”, Waits Up To An Hour (Reddit, LAT)
- CiclaValley Introduces Safe Lanes Bike Lane Tracking App
- Don’t Forget Foothill Transit Still Offers Day Pass (Footnotes)
- City Planning Commission Supports Housing, Denies Five TOC Appeals (Urbanize)
- Shipping Container Supportive Apartments Planned For Watts (Curbed, Urbanize)
- Councilmember Lee: Chatsworth Supportive Housing Not A Done Deal (Daily News)
- Landlords Evicting Tenants Before CA Rent Control Starts (Daily News)
- Thunberg Declines Environmental Prize, Urges Action (LAT)
…Thunberg Leads Downtown L.A. Climate Strike This Friday
