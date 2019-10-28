This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Greta Thunberg, Crenshaw extension, James Rojas, Walktober, and Metro’s new A Line (former Blue Line) re-opens!

Ongoing this month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is hosting Walktober – details at PCSC.

– The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is hosting Walktober – details at PCSC. Tuesday 10/29 – Metro is hosting the last in its series of four community meetings on the latest alternatives for extending the Crenshaw line north of the Expo Line.West Hollywood leaders are pushing to accelerate the Crenshaw Northern Extension project currently approved for construction starting in 2041. Meetings will take place from 6-8 p.m. Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, 503 N. Croft Avenue in West Hollywood. For project and meeting information, see Metro project page.

– Metro is hosting the last in its series of four community meetings on the latest alternatives for extending the Crenshaw line north of the Expo Line.West Hollywood leaders are pushing to accelerate the Crenshaw Northern Extension project currently approved for construction starting in 2041. Meetings will take place from 6-8 p.m. Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, 503 N. Croft Avenue in West Hollywood. For project and meeting information, see Metro project page. Thursday 10/31 – Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for pedestrians – be careful!

– Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for pedestrians – be careful! Friday 11/1 – Greta Thunberg will take part in a youth climate strike rally at L.A. City Hall. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. including an opening rally, march, and more. Details at Action Network or Facebook event.

– Greta Thunberg will take part in a youth climate strike rally at L.A. City Hall. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. including an opening rally, march, and more. Details at Action Network or Facebook event. Friday 11/1 – James Rojas will speak on Latino Urbanism from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at East Los Angeles College at 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Details at Facebook Event.

– James Rojas will speak on Latino Urbanism from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at East Los Angeles College at 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Details at Facebook Event. Saturday 11/2 – Metro will open the full A Line (formerly known as the Blue Line) with three days of free rides and community celebrations in Watts, Long Beach and downtown L.A. Details at SBLA article.

– Metro will open the full A Line (formerly known as the Blue Line) with three days of free rides and community celebrations in Watts, Long Beach and downtown L.A. Details at SBLA article. Saturday 11/2 – Metro Bike Share has teamed up with the Palms Neighborhood Council for an easy, flat ride through Palms. Try our bike-share on a ride through the neighborhood making stops at the Metro Bike Hub and the Motor Ave Urban Garden. Start and end at the bike-share station at the corner of Palms and National Boulevards, next to the Palms Expo Line Station.Meet at 10 a.m. Details at Eventbrite.

