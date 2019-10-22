SGV Connect 51 – Kris Interviews Leaders at the CalBike Conference on Complete Streets, State Legislation

Last week, Kris Fortin attended the California Bicycle Coalition’s Bike Summit in Los Angeles. This once-every-two-years conference brings together leaders from the bicycle and pedestrian advocacy communities throughout California, including CalBike, California Walks, and People for Mobility Justice, and local advocates including Active SGV.

At the conference, Fortin interviewed a handful of leaders about Governor Gavin Newsom’s disappointing veto of S.B. 127 (the Complete Streets bill) and any good news that came out of the recent legislative session.

Reactions were varied. Some advocates were hopeful that the coalition that got S.B.127 through both houses of the legislature would be able to accomplish even greater things in coming sessions; some were frustrated and annoyed. “What the hell, Gavin?” asked Anaheim resident and local activist Edgar Arellano.

In addition to Arellano, this podcast also includes interviews with:

Linda Khamoushian, Senior Policy Advocate, California Bicycle Coalition

Arlis Reynolds, Costa Mesa councilmember

Esther Rivera, Deputy Director, California Walks

Following the interview, Kris and Damien discuss Active SGV’s legislative agenda and look at how many of their bills were passed. Despite the disappointment of S.B. 127, there were some victories. Damien created this Google Doc to show what parts of Active SGV’s agenda became law.

