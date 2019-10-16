Today’s Headlines
- Feedback For Gallagher: Expo Still Overcrowded (Reddit, @CarterRubin Twitter)
- L.A. Studying Mandating Uber/Lyft Minimum Wage (LAT, LAist)
- Man Severely Injured in High Speed Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale News Press)
- L.A. Moving To Restrict Evictions, Rent Increases (LAT, Curbed)
- More On Council Approval Of HHH Supportive Housing Funding (LAT)
…Port Area Supportive Housing Approved (Daily Breeze)
- Bridge Housing Opens In Former Hollywood Wallis Mansion (Curbed)
- 4-Story Supportive Housing Planned Near Watts 103rd Blue Line (Urbanize)
