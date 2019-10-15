City Council Unanimously Approves HHH Round Three Funding, Including Chatsworth Supportive Housing

This morning the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved funding the third Measure HHH Call for Projects. Recently-elected Councilmember John Lee, who previously pushed to delay funding for a Chatsworth supportive housing project, voted in support.

The approval sets in motion $347 million in Proposition HHH funding for 35 supportive housing projects (council file 17-0090-S8) including the Affirmed Housing Group’s proposed six-story 63-unit Topanga Apartments in Chatsworth.

At today’s meeting, public comment was strongly in favor of approving the full list of projects. Supporters included San Fernando Valley clergy, who urged the council to support HHH housing projects in every council district. A representative from Affirmed Housing Group spoke in favor, stating that a planned community meeting is scheduled for next week.

Before his affirmative vote, Councilmember Lee emphasized that Council District 12 has “never denied” HHH housing. He further stated that he would hold new CD12 supportive housing to high standards already in place in the exemplary San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission shelter project in his district.

These 35 housing projects still have hurdles to get over before construction, but today’s approval represents an important step toward providing homes for people currently experiencing homelessness.

The council took several actions today to advance health, affordability, mobility, and livability: