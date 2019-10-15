Today’s Headlines
- Give Every Bus Its Own Lane (Curbed)
- Funny Spoof Of Biased Keep Pasadena Moving Survey (Survey Monkey)
- More On Bonin Expo Line Signal Priority Motion (Curbed, Urbanize)
- Uber Says New LAX Rules Could Cause Long Waits, Traffic Jams (LAT)
…but LAX already has those (Twitter)
- Uber Passenger Exits Car On 101 Freeway In Tarzana, Struck, Killed By CHP (KTLA, ABC7)
- New Images For North Hollywood Station Development (The Source, Urbanize)
- U.S. May Be Hitting Peak Shale Oil (LAT)
- LAT Repeats Republican Talking Points About Newsom Gas Tax “Theft”
- State Law Officially Kills North 710 Freeway (SGV Tribune)
