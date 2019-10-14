Today’s Headlines

  • LAPD To Cut Back On Driver Stops After Racial Profiling Shown (LAT)
  • Police Shot/Kill Armed Man At El Monte Busway Station (SGV Tribune, KTLA)
  • West Covina To Add In-Street Crosswalk Lights (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: West Covina Carjacking Suspect Crashes, Kills Two (SGV Tribune)
    …Driver Crashes and Dies On 101 Freeway In Encino (LAT)
  • L.A. Testing Out Loads On Nearly-Complete Multi-Use River Bridge (BoE Instagram)
  • Stadium Spurring Inglewood Home Prices Escalation (Curbed)
  • 5-Story 68-Unit Development Planned Near Vermont/Beverly Station (Urbanize)
  • Proposed Claw-Like Morphosis WeHo Sunset Development Has Detractors (Curbed, WeHoVille)
  • LAT, Daily News Call Legit Use of CA Transpo Funds for Rail A Bait and Switch
  • Governor Newsom Vetoes Statewide Complete Streets Bill (Biking in L.A., CalBike)

