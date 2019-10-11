Today’s Headlines

  • California Way Behind On 2030 Climate Goals (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Pole In El Sereno, Killing One (Eastsider)
    …On-Ramp Driver Crash Kills One In Westlake Village (Daily News)
  • New Signalized Crosswalk At Sunset/Portia In Echo Park (Eastsider)
  • The Pink Line Favors New Crenshaw North Hybrid Alternative
  • Stay Gallery Hosts Exhibit On Downey Pedestrian Plan (Downey Patriot)
  • Abundant Housing L.A. Releases Pro-Housing Agenda For L.A.
  • Supportive Housing Project Nearly Complete At 7th/Witmer (Urbanize)
  • 468-Home Development Planned At Heritage Square Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Seven-Story Mixed-Use Under Construction At NoHo Station (Urbanize)
  • Union Pacific’s Big Boy Steam Train Tour Delights Train Enthusiasts (Daily News)

