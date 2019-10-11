Today’s Headlines
- California Way Behind On 2030 Climate Goals (LB Post)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Pole In El Sereno, Killing One (Eastsider)
…On-Ramp Driver Crash Kills One In Westlake Village (Daily News)
- New Signalized Crosswalk At Sunset/Portia In Echo Park (Eastsider)
- The Pink Line Favors New Crenshaw North Hybrid Alternative
- Stay Gallery Hosts Exhibit On Downey Pedestrian Plan (Downey Patriot)
- Abundant Housing L.A. Releases Pro-Housing Agenda For L.A.
- Supportive Housing Project Nearly Complete At 7th/Witmer (Urbanize)
- 468-Home Development Planned At Heritage Square Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- Seven-Story Mixed-Use Under Construction At NoHo Station (Urbanize)
- Union Pacific’s Big Boy Steam Train Tour Delights Train Enthusiasts (Daily News)
