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Friday’s Headlines

ICE, bus lane enforcement, 7th Street Metro station, La Brea, Measure ULA tax reform, Glendora, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
9:09 AM PDT on April 10, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
New Metro signage at 7th/Hope. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • L.A. City Facing Mounting Damage Claims from Harmed ICE Protestors (L.A. Taco)
  • L.A./Metro Bus Lane Enforcement Grossed $19M Last Year (Linton Bluesky)
  • Glendora Complete Street Project Receives $250K (Mynewsla)
  • Big Blue Bus Breaks Ground On Electrification Facility (SaMo Next)
  • Metro Updates 7th Street Station Signage (Bluesky: Metro, Linton)
  • La Brea Tar Pits Closing For 2-Year Revamp (Beverly Press)
  • Critics: ULA Mansion Tax Reform Doesn’t Go Far Enough (LAist)
  • Metro To Host D Line Construction Update Meeting (CCWW News)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Head-On Camarillo Crash (LAT)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Flees Fiery DTLA 101 Freeway Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Santa Monica Home (Westside Current)
    • Westwood Ghost Tire Installation Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)

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