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Monday’s Headlines

Dark money, Pasadena, MacArthur Park, parking, potholes, car-nage, and more
11:01 AM PDT on April 13, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Vermont Avenue potholes - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Dark Money “Neighbors First” Attacks L.A. Progressives (Bonin Substack, L.A. Podcast)
  • Pasadena Council To Vote On 710 Vision Plan Next Steps (Pasadena Now)
  • Early NoHo-Pasadena BRT Construction Gets Underway (Pasadena Now, Colorado Blvd)
  • Street Vendors Concerned About Future MacArthur Park Station High Rises (L.A. Local)
  • 104-Affordable Housing Development Nearly Complete In Westlake (Urbanize)
  • How A Driver Fought And Won Against A Chinatown Parking Ticket (LAT)
  • Waymo And Waze To Pilot Reporting Potholes (NBC4)
  • Carnage: DUI Driver Kills Two North Hollywood Pedestrians (LAT, KTLA, KABC, Daily News)
    • Driver Strikes/Kills Pedestrian On 210 In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
    • Long Beach Motorcyclist Dies Crashing Into Parked Car (KCAL)
    • Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Winnetka Pedestrian (Daily News)
    • Two Killed When Driver Crashed Into Tree In Anaheim (KTLA, NBC4)

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