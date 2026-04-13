Monday’s Headlines
Dark money, Pasadena, MacArthur Park, parking, potholes, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
11:01 AM PDT on April 13, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
New Lawsuit and Denied Appeals Highlight Ongoing Fight Over Measure HLA Implementation
As Los Angeles rejects more HLA appeals, Linton takes them to court...again...
April 13, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Changing Lanes film, Tour de Watts, Metro meetings, Pasadena 710 plan, Union Station tours, Pacific Coast Highway, and more.
April 13, 2026
L.A. Bus Lane Enforcement Camera Citations Generated Nearly $20 Million Last Year
Public service announcement: never never ever park a car in a bus lane or at a bus stop! You will get a $293 citation. It's not worth it. Don't park in the bus lane.
April 10, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
ICE, bus lane enforcement, 7th Street Metro station, La Brea, Measure ULA tax reform, Glendora, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
April 10, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
ICE, Bike Oven, Measure HLA, Measure ULA, Pasadena, Boyle Heights, WeHo, Metro G Line, charter reform, Pomona, pothole, car-nage, and more
April 9, 2026