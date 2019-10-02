Today’s Headlines
- Metro Evacuates Stopped Train Near Union Station (LAist, LAT)
- LAT Columnist Lelyveld On Wheelchair/Sidewalk Mobility
- Biggest Source of Microplastics in Coastal Waters is Tires (LAT)
- More On Up-Sizing Panorama City Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- Tales Of L.A. Drivers Quitting Jobs Due To Commutes (LAist)
- Arroyo Seco Bike/Walk Path Partially Re-Opens (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Express Lanes Implementing Occupancy Detection System (Reddit)
- New CA Law Streamlines Environmental Review For Supportive Housing (Curbed)
- Homeless Subway Singer Has Viral Moment (LAT, Daily Mail)
- CiclaValley Previews This Sunday’s CicLAvia Heart of L.A. Route
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA