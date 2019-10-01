Today’s Headlines

  • Soaring Gas Prices Unacceptable For L.A. Drivers (ABC7)
    …CA Gas Costs More Than Other States (Daily News)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Good Samaritan On 91 Freeway in Cerritos (KTLA5)
    …DUI Driver Kills One In Big Tujunga Canyon Crash (Daily News)
  • Foothill Transit Raising Fares (SGV Tribune)
  • Wesson Editorial: Accelerate the Crenshaw Line North (LAT)
  • Crenshaw Subway Coalition Fighting Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall Redevelopment (Curbed)
    …Latest On Crenshaw Mall Redevelopment (Curbed)
  • New Renderings For Supportive Housing Complex Planned Near Beverly-Vermont Station (Urbanize)
  • Leimert Park Mixed-Used Planned At Crenshaw/Stocker (Urbanize)
  • Expo TOD Complex Planned At Olympic/Bundy (Urbanize)
  • Downtown Santa Monica 8-Story Mixed Use Expo TOD Planned (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Approves Funding for Affordable Housing in Sawtelle and East Hollywood (Urbanize)

