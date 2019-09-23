Eyes on the Street: New Gap Closure Bike Lanes in Century City

The city of Los Angeles recently striped new bike lanes on Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City.

In July, the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced the upcoming lanes via a blog post and map. The new bikeway closes a short gap between the city’s existing Santa Monica Boulevard bike lanes and recently added ones in Beverly Hills.

Thanks to tipster Harrison Hopkins for the news and the photos.

Tonight, the West Hollywood City Council will be considering a similar gap closure project at the other end of Beverly Hills. From the West Hollywood Bicycle Coalition’s alert: