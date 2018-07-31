Eyes on the Street: Green Bike Lanes Under Construction in Beverly Hills

Green striping on Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Photo via Joshua Paget
Green striping on Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Photo via Joshua Paget

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

After years of urging from community advocates, in 2017, the city of Beverly Hills approved adding bike lanes to its Santa Monica Boulevard re-vamp project. In recent days, reports are coming in on social media that Santa Monica Blvd. has “fresh kermit” – green-painted bike lanes.

The project is not quite done yet, but that green paint looks great. Kudos to Beverly Hills leadership for making sure Santa Monica Boulevard serves multi-modal transportation.

Now if the city leaders could convince their school district to stop wasting money on lawsuits against Purple Line subway construction.

  • Only Bananas

    They’re called “scooter lanes” now

  • Matt

    Not in Beverly Hills. They are banned.

