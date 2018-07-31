Eyes on the Street: Green Bike Lanes Under Construction in Beverly Hills

After years of urging from community advocates, in 2017, the city of Beverly Hills approved adding bike lanes to its Santa Monica Boulevard re-vamp project. In recent days, reports are coming in on social media that Santa Monica Blvd. has “fresh kermit” – green-painted bike lanes.

Yay!!!! They’ve started painting the new green bike lanes on Santa Monica Blvd in Beverly Hills ! WooHoo! #cycling @StreetsblogLA pic.twitter.com/Vc4YitwT4E — Dan Wentzel (@danwentzel) July 27, 2018

The project is not quite done yet, but that green paint looks great. Kudos to Beverly Hills leadership for making sure Santa Monica Boulevard serves multi-modal transportation.

Now if the city leaders could convince their school district to stop wasting money on lawsuits against Purple Line subway construction.