Today’s Headlines

  • Council Committee Overrides Lee’s Request, Funds Chatsworth Homeless Project (LAT)
  • Metro Committee OKs Next Steps On West Santa Ana Branch Rail (The Source)
  • Metro Service Council Member On Sepulveda, Bus Improvements (Medium)
  • Beverly Hills Upholds Blocking Subway Construction From Thanksgiving To New Year’s (Beverly Press)
  • CiclaValley Visits Intersection Where Driver Killed Delia Huerta Arrearan
    …Consider Donating To GoFundMe For Arrearan’s Memorial
  • Council Approves Moving Forward With Vacant Housing Fee Proposal (Cm Bonin)
  • ArroyoFest 110 Freeway Open Streets Returns November 2020 (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA