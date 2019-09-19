Today’s Headlines
- Council Committee Overrides Lee’s Request, Funds Chatsworth Homeless Project (LAT)
- Metro Committee OKs Next Steps On West Santa Ana Branch Rail (The Source)
- Metro Service Council Member On Sepulveda, Bus Improvements (Medium)
- Beverly Hills Upholds Blocking Subway Construction From Thanksgiving To New Year’s (Beverly Press)
- CiclaValley Visits Intersection Where Driver Killed Delia Huerta Arrearan
…Consider Donating To GoFundMe For Arrearan’s Memorial
- Council Approves Moving Forward With Vacant Housing Fee Proposal (Cm Bonin)
- ArroyoFest 110 Freeway Open Streets Returns November 2020 (Curbed)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA