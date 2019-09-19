Today’s Headlines

Council Committee Overrides Lee’s Request, Funds Chatsworth Homeless Project (LAT)

Metro Committee OKs Next Steps On West Santa Ana Branch Rail (The Source)

Metro Service Council Member On Sepulveda, Bus Improvements (Medium)

Beverly Hills Upholds Blocking Subway Construction From Thanksgiving To New Year’s (Beverly Press)

CiclaValley Visits Intersection Where Driver Killed Delia Huerta Arrearan

…Consider Donating To GoFundMe For Arrearan’s Memorial

Council Approves Moving Forward With Vacant Housing Fee Proposal (Cm Bonin)

ArroyoFest 110 Freeway Open Streets Returns November 2020 (Curbed)

