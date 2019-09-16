Santa Monica Coast Open Streets 2019 Open Thread

Yesterday, Santa Monica hosted the latest iteration of its popular Coast open streets festival. Two miles of Santa Monica streets were closed to cars and open to bicycling, walking, skating, and much more. The all-ages event attracted lots of families.

The relatively short distance attracted a higher percentage of pedestrians compared to other L.A. County open streets events. Anecdotally, this writer observed that about half the participants were on foot. A few bicyclists seemed impatient with the foot traffic, but for the most part, active transportation modes shared the space peacefully.

Coast featured lots of booths, displays, music, puppets, and much more.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Coast open streets festival?