Today’s Headlines
- County Wants Additional Studies Before Reopening Arroyo Seco Path (LAist)
- Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Long Beach Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Sunland Cyclist (Biking in L.A., Daily News)
…Driver Kills P-61 Mountain Lion (LAist)
- Serious Delays On Gold Line Due To Electrical Issues In Pasadena (Patch, Various Twitter)
- KCRW Interviews On Fix the City TOC Lawsuit
- More On New Studio City River Bike/Walk Path (CBS)
- More On Metro’s Via On-Demand Car Pilot (L.A. Magazine)
- Santa Clarita Mayor Invites Folks To Bike (SCV Signal)
- New Car Vending Machine In Ontario (SGV Tribune)
- Beverly Hills Wants Second Subway Entrance At Wilshire Rodeo (Urbanize)
- Cms O’Farrell and Cedillo Spar Over Echo Park Homeless Housing (LAT)
- Rampart Blvd Homeless Housing Under Construction (Urbanize)
- L.A. Poised To Approve Anti-Homeless Sidewalk Sleeping Rules (LAT)
- How Rent Control Works (and Doesn’t) In L.A. (Curbed)
- Without A Numerator, Populous Cities Get Called Death Traps For Cyclists (Vice)
