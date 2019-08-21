SGV Connect 45 – Unions for Rideshare Workers and an Update on Via

This week, SGV Connect looks at two issues impacting rideshare in the San Gabriel Valley.

First, Kris Fortin interviews Mike Long, spokesperson for Mobile Workers Alliance, the umbrella group started by SEIU 721 to organize rideshare workers. Stories of Uber and Lyft drivers striking and demanding better wages have been a hot story locally and nationally. Fortin and Long dive into local efforts to improve the salaries and lives for rideshare workers.

Next, Damien Newton speaks with Maria Sullivan, the point person for Metro’s contract with Via, a private rideshare partner. This Spring, Metro launched a pilot program where Via would operate around three areas, including 10 bus and rail stations. To further its efforts to reach riders, the subsidized program is now completely free to transit riders who either begin or end their trip at one of the transit stations. More information on the program, how to sign-up, and the thirteen stations served, can be found here.

In addition, the maps of the three service areas can be found below the podcast.

Coming Next Week: Big news on the next Gold Line Extension…

