This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

It’s a slow short holiday week: Golden Streets and Red Line meetings

Wednesday 9/4 – ActiveSGV is hosting two more community meetings to get get the word out about 626 Golden Streets open streets festival returning to SGV streets on Saturday 10/26 (Facebook event.) Learn more about the event, street closures, business and volunteer opportunities, and more. Meetings will take place Wednesdays 9/4 and 9/25 from 6:30-8 p.m. at South El Monte Senior Center, 1556 Central Avenue, in South El Monte. For details see Facebook 9/4 event and 9/25 event. A short overview presentation will be held starting at 6:40 p.m. Meetings are drop-in, so stop by anytime. Children welcome.

Metro will host its monthly meeting for interested parties to keep up with Purple Line construction in the city of Beverly Hills. The meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Beverly Hills City Hall, 2nd Floor Municipal Gallery, at 445 N. Rexford Drive. Details at Facebook event.

