Today’s Headlines

  • LAPD Looking For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boyle Heights Cyclist (Biking in L.A., Eastsider, NBC, Daily News, LAT)
  • Sunset4All Push For Protected Bikeway (Curbed)
  • WSJ On L.A.’s Transit Ridership Declines (The Source)
  • Glendale To Approve Funding For L.A. River Bike-Ped Bridge (Urbanize)
  • City Public Works Distracted Driver Talking On Cell Phone (SBLA Twitter)
  • Driver Crashes Into Downey Watch Repair Store (Downey Patriot)
  • Map Fun: States With Smaller Populations Than L.A. County (Reddit)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA