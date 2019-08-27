Today’s Headlines
- LAPD Looking For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boyle Heights Cyclist (Biking in L.A., Eastsider, NBC, Daily News, LAT)
- Sunset4All Push For Protected Bikeway (Curbed)
- WSJ On L.A.’s Transit Ridership Declines (The Source)
- Glendale To Approve Funding For L.A. River Bike-Ped Bridge (Urbanize)
- City Public Works Distracted Driver Talking On Cell Phone (SBLA Twitter)
- Driver Crashes Into Downey Watch Repair Store (Downey Patriot)
- Map Fun: States With Smaller Populations Than L.A. County (Reddit)
