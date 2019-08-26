This Week In Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Pasadena Greenways, vigil for César Rodríguez, Climate Benefits of Housing, lower river tour, Taste of Baldwin Park, and more!
- Monday 8/26 – Tonight, the Pasadena City Council will vote on a contract for implementation of multiple bike/walk greenways approved in the city’s bike plan. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall Council Chamber at 100 North Garfield Avenue, Room S249. Details at meeting agenda or Pasadena Now.
- Starting Tuesday 8/27 – ActiveSGV is hosting a series of three community meetings to get get the word out about 626 Golden Streets open streets festival returning to SGV streets on Saturday 10/26 (Facebook event.) Meetings are to learn more about the event, street closures, business and volunteer opportunities, and more. A short overview presentation will be held starting at 6:40 p.m. The meetings are drop-in, so attendees can stop by anytime. Children welcome.
– Tuesday 8/27 – 6:30-8 p.m. at Jeff Seymour Family Center, 10900 Mulhall Street, Room 11, in El Monte (Facebook event)
– Wednesday 9/4 and 9/25 – 6:30-8 p.m. at South El Monte Senior Center, 1556 Central Avenue, in South El Monte (Facebook 9/4 event and 9/25 event)
- Thursday 8/29 – Active SGV will host its Taste of Baldwin Park Ride and Bike Friendly SGV Launch. It will be a family- and beginner-friendly ride featuring pit stops at local eateries, free food samples, and raffle prizes. Optional 4-mile feeder ride departs from the Irwindale Metro Gold Line Station at 6:15 p.m. Main ride departs at 7:15 p.m. from ActiveSGV Booth at Downtown Street Market (Maine Avenue and Ramona Boulevard.) Details at Eventbrite or Facebook event.
- Thursday 8/29 – Los Angeles Eco-Village will host a panel discussion on Climate Benefits of Housing in Cities: a workshop on building a greener L.A. Topics covered will include how housing density can reduce the ecological impacts of cities, how to make cities more walkable and less car-dependent, and how to reduce transportation sector emissions – about 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in California. The event will take place at 6:30 pm at L.A. Eco-Village, 3560 W. First Street (enter on Bimini Place) in Koreatown. Panelists include friends of the blog Jason Islas and Carter Rubin. The event is co-sponsored by Abundant Housing L.A., Climate Resolve, NRDC and the CRSP Institute for Urban Ecovillages at L.A. Eco-Village. Details at Facebook event or email crsp[at]igc.org or call 213-738-1254.
- Thursday 8/29 – The family of César Rodríguez will host a vigil in remembrance of the two-year anniversary of his death. Rodríguez was killed by a Blue Line train during a Long Beach Police Department fare enforcement stop. The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at 3420 N. Pacific Place – at the Metro Blue Line Wardlow Station. Supporters are encouraged to bring a candle or flowers. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 8/31 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition and Friends of the L.A. River will host Bikes, Birds, and Brunch on the L.A. River – a nature bike exploration along the lower LA River. The ride will depart from the Metro Blue Line Artesia Station at 1920 1/2 S. Acacia Avenue in Compton. Details at LACBC, Eventbrite, or Facebook event.
- Monday 9/2 – Streetsblog will be off Monday for Labor Day (also publishing lightly Friday 8/30.) The calendar will return Tuesday.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.