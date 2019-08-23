Today’s Headlines

  • More On Koretz E-Scooter Ticketing Task Force (CBS, KFI)
    …E-Scooter Tickets Soaring In L.A. (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Sought In Fatal South L.A. Crash (KTLA)
  • L.A. Plans Pedestrian Upgrades Linking To Five Expo Line Stations (Urbanize)
  • Montebello Blvd Upgrades Construction Snarling Traffic (Whittier Daily News)
  • Arcadia Bulldozes Basketball Courts To Keep Out Undesirables (CBS)
  • L.A. Changing Sidewalk Rules Against Homeless (LAist)
  • The Valley Needs More Shade (Curbed)
  • SDSU Bans E-Scooters, Forgets To Tell Students (LAT)

