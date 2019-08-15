The War on Cars Podcast Interviews Adam Connover of Adam Ruins Everything

There’s a fairly new podcast that might be of interest to Streetsblog L.A. readers: The War On Cars. The New York City based pod is hosted by Doug Gordon, Sarah Goodyear, and Aaron Naparstek. It covers various livability issues – including bicycling, walking, transit, and more.

The pod has already featured a few guests from Los Angeles – including Curbed’s Alissa Walker and Adam Conover of Adam Ruins everything. Adam Ruins Everything has plenty of wonderful, fun, smart episodes, many of which debunk accepted truths about cars. SBLA readers might like this episode below on how the slur “jaywalking” came about:

Also, there is Conover’s animated version of parking expert Donald Shoup:

Recently TWoC posted its full interview with Conover, who has plenty of great material on how he enjoys riding LADOT’s DASH bus to work, how cars isolate Angelenos, how comedy can help change people’s minds, and much more.

Conover has his own Factually podcast which features similar comedic debunking. SBLA readers might be interested in hearing his Factually interview with LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds.

Listen and enjoy.