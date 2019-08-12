Today’s Headlines

  • Video Of Regional Connector Construction Breaking Through To 7th Street (The Source)
  • Tomorrow Is CD12 Election Day: Loraine Lundquist vs. John Lee (LAist)
    …Fossil Fuel Money Flows Into CD12 Council Race (LAT)
  • CBS Gets City Wrong On Eagle Rock BRT Meeting Coverage
  • Metro Closing Part Of Crenshaw Blvd To Finish Rail Construction (The Source)
  • Driver Sends SUV Over Cliff In San Pedro (Daily Breeze)
  • Planning Commission Approves Four Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • SoCal Gas Lobbied Against State Climate Legislation, Then Lied About It (LAT)
  • Why Big Oil Fears Climate Change Lawsuits (LAT)
  • Downey Demographic History: Race-Based Tensions (Downey Patriot)
  • Older Dog-Walker Videoed Deliberately Knocking Down E-Scooters (Reddit)
  • CityLab Remembers L.A.’s Thomas Guide Maps

