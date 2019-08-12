Today’s Headlines
- Video Of Regional Connector Construction Breaking Through To 7th Street (The Source)
- Tomorrow Is CD12 Election Day: Loraine Lundquist vs. John Lee (LAist)
…Fossil Fuel Money Flows Into CD12 Council Race (LAT)
- CBS Gets City Wrong On Eagle Rock BRT Meeting Coverage
- Metro Closing Part Of Crenshaw Blvd To Finish Rail Construction (The Source)
- Driver Sends SUV Over Cliff In San Pedro (Daily Breeze)
- Planning Commission Approves Four Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- SoCal Gas Lobbied Against State Climate Legislation, Then Lied About It (LAT)
- Why Big Oil Fears Climate Change Lawsuits (LAT)
- Downey Demographic History: Race-Based Tensions (Downey Patriot)
- Older Dog-Walker Videoed Deliberately Knocking Down E-Scooters (Reddit)
- CityLab Remembers L.A.’s Thomas Guide Maps
