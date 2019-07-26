Today’s Headlines

Police Investigating Shooting On Metro Orange Line (The Source, Fox11)

KCRW Talks Eagle Rock Bus-Only Lanes With Alissa Walker

CA Grants $57M To L.A. Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

98-Home Supportive Housing Rising In Skid Row (Urbanize)

41-Home Pico-Union Affordable Housing Project OK-ed By Plan Commission (Urbanize)

Sixth Street Bridge Project Delayed Two Years (Curbed)

Metro Data Is Hard To Come By (Lisa Schweitzer)

E-Scooter Wars vs. Repo-Men (The Verge)

