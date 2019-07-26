Today’s Headlines
- Police Investigating Shooting On Metro Orange Line (The Source, Fox11)
- KCRW Talks Eagle Rock Bus-Only Lanes With Alissa Walker
- CA Grants $57M To L.A. Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- 98-Home Supportive Housing Rising In Skid Row (Urbanize)
- 41-Home Pico-Union Affordable Housing Project OK-ed By Plan Commission (Urbanize)
- Sixth Street Bridge Project Delayed Two Years (Curbed)
- Metro Data Is Hard To Come By (Lisa Schweitzer)
- E-Scooter Wars vs. Repo-Men (The Verge)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA