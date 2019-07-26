Today’s Headlines

  • Police Investigating Shooting On Metro Orange Line (The Source, Fox11)
  • KCRW Talks Eagle Rock Bus-Only Lanes With Alissa Walker
  • CA Grants $57M To L.A. Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • 98-Home Supportive Housing Rising In Skid Row (Urbanize)
  • 41-Home Pico-Union Affordable Housing Project OK-ed By Plan Commission (Urbanize)
  • Sixth Street Bridge Project Delayed Two Years (Curbed)
  • Metro Data Is Hard To Come By (Lisa Schweitzer)
  • E-Scooter Wars vs. Repo-Men (The Verge)

