This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Which Way LA-CBC? forum this Saturday on the future of the L.A. bike coalition, Sepulveda transit corridor, Slow Yosemite, WeHo/mid-city neighborhood greenways, Metro board, and more.

Starting Wednesday 7/24 – Metro will host a series of four community meetings on its Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. Metro is now conducting a feasibility study to evaluate a number of high-capacity transit alternatives between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside. The feasibility study is divided into two areas: a Valley-Westside segment and a Westside-LAX segment. Four identical meetings will take place:

– Wednesday 7/24 6-8 p.m. at the Proud Bird Restaurant, 11022 Aviation Boulevard near LAX. Presentation at 6:30 p.m. (Facebook event)

– Saturday 7/27 10 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Memorial Building, 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation at 10:30 a.m. (Facebook event)

– Tuesday 7/30 6-8 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church at 10750 Ohio Avenue in Westwood. Presentation at 6:30 p.m. (Facebook event)

– Saturday 8/3 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Marvin Braude Constituent Service Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Bilingual meeting with English presentation at 10:30 a.m. and Spanish presentation at 11:45 a.m. (Facebook events: Spanish English)

Additional details at Metro’s The Source.

Thursday 7/25 – The Metro board convenes its regular monthly meeting, voting on various items from climate planning to Metrolink Antelope Valley Line upgrades to Foothill Gold Line funding. The meeting will get underway at 9:30 a.m. at Metro's 3rd floor board room, One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Metro board webpage.

Saturday 7/27 – The city of West Hollywood and LADOT will host a public walk-through and street design input meeting for designing street improvements for a Neighborhood Greenway on Willoughby/Kings/Vista/Gardner. The workshop will start at 10 a.m. at Plummer Park Community Center, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood. Details at Facebook event.

Saturday 7/27 – The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) and L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar will host a Slow Yosemite Community Kick-Off as part of TERA's initiative to make Yosemite Drive a safer and healthier street. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a pop-up park at Rock Coffee House, 4808 Townsend Avenue in Eagle Rock. Details at Facebook event.

Coming up: Wednesday 8/7 – Metro will host one additional NoHo-Pasadena BRT scoping meeting from 5:30-8 p.m. at a to-be-announced Eagle Rock location. For details see Equitable Eagle Rock or Metro project page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.