Today’s Headlines
- Take Metro’s ‘Our Next LA’ Survey (The Source)
- Daily News Editorializes Against Metro Rail Spending, Citing Libertarian Reason Foundation
…wait until Reason and DN hear about Metro’s SFV freeway project cost overruns
- Gold Line Authority’s New Plan For La Verne’s White Avenue (SGV Tribune)
- LAist Looks At Parking In L.A.
- Planting Trees Important For Cities, Climate, Health (Curbed)
- Fed Transit Admin Grants $100M For $3.6B Purple Line Extension Section 3 (The Source)
…Metro still waiting on FTA for year+ delayed billion-dollar PLE3 Full Funding Grant Agreement
- The Eastsider Loves the 2 Freeway
- Carson Embracing High-Density Development (Daily Breeze)
- State Senate Advances Rent Control Bill A.B. 1482 (Curbed)
- How U.S. Laws Favor Drivers And Driving (The Atlantic)
