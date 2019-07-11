Today’s Headlines

  • Take Metro’s ‘Our Next LA’ Survey (The Source)
  • Daily News Editorializes Against Metro Rail Spending, Citing Libertarian Reason Foundation
    wait until Reason and DN hear about Metro’s SFV freeway project cost overruns
  • Gold Line Authority’s New Plan For La Verne’s White Avenue (SGV Tribune)
  • LAist Looks At Parking In L.A.
  • Planting Trees Important For Cities, Climate, Health (Curbed)
  • Fed Transit Admin Grants $100M For $3.6B Purple Line Extension Section 3 (The Source)
    Metro still waiting on FTA for year+ delayed billion-dollar PLE3 Full Funding Grant Agreement
  • The Eastsider Loves the 2 Freeway
  • Carson Embracing High-Density Development (Daily Breeze)
  • State Senate Advances Rent Control Bill A.B. 1482 (Curbed)
  • How U.S. Laws Favor Drivers And Driving (The Atlantic)

