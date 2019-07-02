Today’s Headlines
- Foothill Gold Line Drops Plan To Widen La Verne’s White Avenue (SGV Tribune)
- NIMBYs Don’t Like Metro BRT Plans (LAist)
- LAPD Motorcycle Officer Crashes Into Cyclist On DTLA 7th Street Bike Lane (CBS Twitter, Biking in L.A.)
- LADOT Added 13 Lane Miles Of New, Upgraded, or “Upcoming” Bikeways For Past Year
…L.A. Is Failing On Active Transportation (@topomodesto Twitter)
- Curbed Checks Out LADOT’s “Wave” Bike Lane Protection Pilot At CicLAvia
- Metro Green Line Stations Weekend Closures Coming Next Week (LAT)
- Speeding Driver Crashes Into Other Cars and Into Northridge Tire Store (Daily News)
- California Air Quality Getting Worse (LAT)
- HUD Changes Would Evict Pacoima Public Housing Residents (Daily News)
