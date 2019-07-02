Today’s Headlines

  • Foothill Gold Line Drops Plan To Widen La Verne’s White Avenue (SGV Tribune)
  • NIMBYs Don’t Like Metro BRT Plans (LAist)
  • LAPD Motorcycle Officer Crashes Into Cyclist On DTLA 7th Street Bike Lane (CBS Twitter, Biking in L.A.)
  • LADOT Added 13 Lane Miles Of New, Upgraded, or “Upcoming” Bikeways For Past Year
    …L.A. Is Failing On Active Transportation (@topomodesto Twitter)
  • Curbed Checks Out LADOT’s “Wave” Bike Lane Protection Pilot At CicLAvia
  • Metro Green Line Stations Weekend Closures Coming Next Week (LAT)
  • Speeding Driver Crashes Into Other Cars and Into Northridge Tire Store (Daily News)
  • California Air Quality Getting Worse (LAT)
  • HUD Changes Would Evict Pacoima Public Housing Residents (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

  • iamthepinkylifter

    Those bike lane numbers are pathetic. WTF does Garcetti do all day?