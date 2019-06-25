Today’s Headlines

  • Some Eagle Rock Residents Opposed To Bus Improvements (Planetizen)
    …Take the Eastsider‘s Poll About Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit
  • Carnage: Victim Identified In Deadly Pomona Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
    …DUI Driver, Who Killed Motorcyclist, Gets Four Year Sentence (Daily News)
  • Two Injured When SUV Crashed Into Metro Bus In DTLA (LAT)
  • 9-Story Mixed-Use Under Construction In Central City West (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA