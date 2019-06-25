Today’s Headlines
- Some Eagle Rock Residents Opposed To Bus Improvements (Planetizen)
…Take the Eastsider‘s Poll About Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit
- Carnage: Victim Identified In Deadly Pomona Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
…DUI Driver, Who Killed Motorcyclist, Gets Four Year Sentence (Daily News)
- Two Injured When SUV Crashed Into Metro Bus In DTLA (LAT)
- 9-Story Mixed-Use Under Construction In Central City West (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA