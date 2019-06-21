Today’s Headlines
- Tomorrow Two Downtown Expo Line Stations Closing For 60 Days (Daily News, The Source)
- Carnage: Valley Village Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 91-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor (Daily News)
- 7-Vehicle Crash Blocks Freeway In Boyle Heights (Daily News)
- Sun Valley Crash Injures Two (Daily News)
- Some Valley Residents Oppose Metro Bus Rapid Transit (Curbed)
- Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Planned In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- How Robo-Cars Will Keep Pedestrians Safe (SGV Tribune)
