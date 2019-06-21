SGV Connect 43 – First Mile/Last Mile Planning for the Gold Line and New Bike Infrastructure in La Verne

Welcome back to SGV Connect. This week, I talk with City Councilmember Muir Davis of La Verne about bicycle projects moving from the drawing board to contract. In a few short months, bike projects that have been on the books since I talked to La Verne advocate Doug Strange for SGV Connect #10 are close to becoming reality.

But first, Kris interviews Katie Lemmon, senior transportation manager, and Jacob Lieb, senior director of Metro’s first-and-last- mile planning at Metro. The team is working hard to have projects on the ground to allow people to access the future Gold Line Foothill Stations as they open in future years.

During my interview with councilmember Davis, he mentions that people interested in getting involved with bike planning visit the La Verne Bicycle Coalition homepage for meeting updates and advocacy opportunities. At the time of broadcasting this podcast, that page is full of information about the first-and-last- mile planning for a future La Verne Station.

As a special bonus to listeners, if you make it all the way to the end of the second interview you can hear me tell the story of running into L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar days before the Gold Line Eastside Extension opened – the story that I mention in the start of the podcast.

