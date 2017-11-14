SGV Connect 10: Doug Strange, La Verne and “Noche de las Luminarias”

Doug Strange started an Internet chat group to talk about bicycling issues in the city of La Verne. Out of that group, the La Verne Bicycle Coalition reformed, to push for better laws and projects in a city, that in Strange’s view has “zero bicycle infrastructure.”

For his work in La Verne, Strange is being honored by Bike SGV for his advocacy at the 2017 “Noche de las Luminarias.” This annual party will include tacos, games of skill and chance, a special stocking-stuffer-silent-auction and raffle to benefit Bike SGV. The event will be on Saturday December 2, 2017, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. For more information, visit the event page at Bike SGV.

Get a preview of the party by listening to today’s podcast where Strange discusses the state of infrastructure and advocacy in La Verne and how a group of excited activists can make a difference in their city or community.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Catch past episodes of SGV Connect and #DamienTalks on LibSyn, iTunes, Google Play, or Overcast.

