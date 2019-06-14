Today’s Headlines
- Great Streets Improvements Underway On South Robertson (Urbanize)
- Two Days Left To Take SCAG’s Regional Transportation Plan Survey
- The Source Update On LAX Rail Connection
…LAX Closures Begin For People Mover Construction (Daily Breeze)
- Robo-Pilot Tesla Spotted Carrying Sleeping Man On 405 Freeway For 30+Minutes (NBC4)
- Metrolink Train Crashes Into, Kills Pedestrian In Baldwin Park (Daily News)
- High-Speed Rail Is A Boondoggle (Daily Breeze)
…wait ’til they hear about highway spending!
…And Californians Still Want High-Speed Rail (SBSF)
- Redeveloper Gilmore Buying Up Chinatown Properties (Curbed)
- Housing Costs Driving High California Cities Inflation Rates (LAT)
- Inspectors Citing Skid Row Businesses For Trash/Rodent Issues (LAT, Curbed)
