  • Great Streets Improvements Underway On South Robertson (Urbanize)
  • Two Days Left To Take SCAG’s Regional Transportation Plan Survey
  • The Source Update On LAX Rail Connection
    …LAX Closures Begin For People Mover Construction (Daily Breeze)
  • Robo-Pilot Tesla Spotted Carrying Sleeping Man On 405 Freeway For 30+Minutes (NBC4)
  • Metrolink Train Crashes Into, Kills Pedestrian In Baldwin Park (Daily News)
  • High-Speed Rail Is A Boondoggle (Daily Breeze)
    wait ’til they hear about highway spending!
    …And Californians Still Want High-Speed Rail (SBSF)
  • Redeveloper Gilmore Buying Up Chinatown Properties (Curbed)
  • Housing Costs Driving High California Cities Inflation Rates (LAT)
  • Inspectors Citing Skid Row Businesses For Trash/Rodent Issues (LAT, Curbed)

