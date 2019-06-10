Today’s Headlines

  • Watch New Women Build Metro Video (The Source)
  • More On New Winnetka Avenue Bike Lanes (Daily News)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Motorcyclist, Slams Into Parked Cars In NoHo (KTLA)
  • Victim Wants Hollywood “Hit-and-Run Accident” Driver To Turn Herself In (CBS)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Property Acquisition Is Complicated, Payments Delayed (LAT)
  • Prehistoric Bison Fossils Unearthed In Metro Subway Construction (The Source)
  • Affordable Housing Under Construction By Watts Willowbrook Station (Urbanize)
  • Recession Won’t Fix L.A.’s Housing Crisis (Curbed)
  • L.A. Homeless Need Safe Parking (LAT)
    …And Bathrooms (LAT)

