This Week In Livable Streets
This story sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition’s L.A. River Ride is this Sunday. Also this week: Union Station, South L.A. Vision Zero, Purple Line, Hermosa Beach, dockless mobility, L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee, and don’t forget to vote on Tuesday!
- Monday 6/3 – Tonight, LADOT is hosting a Dockless Community Meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Little Tokyo Branch Library at 203 S. Los Angeles Street. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday 6/4 – Tomorrow is election day! Voters will select a city councilmember for council district 12 – northwest San Fernando Valley – as well as decide on school funding measure EE. To get involved consider volunteering with Bike the Vote L.A.
- Tuesday 6/4 – The city of L.A.’s appointed Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at Hollywood City Hall at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at meeting agenda or Facebook event.
- Thursday 6/6 – The city of Hermosa Beach will hold a dedication ceremony for the Julian Katz Bikeway. The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at the bike corral on 10th Street and Hermosa Avenue. Details at Easy Reader article.
- Thursday 6/6 – Metro will host a Link Union Station Open House to discuss proposed changes to the project in the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) in response to public comments on the Draft EIR. The open house will be from 3-7 p.m. at Union Station East – P1 Level by aquarium. Presentations will take place at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Details at Metro project webpage.
- Thursday 6/6 – L.A. City Vision Zero will host a South L.A. Open House from 6-9 p.m. at South Park Recreation Center at 345 E. 51st Street. Topics to discuss include Avalon Boulevard bike lanes, Watts Rising, Safe Routes to School, Adams Boulevard, and other South L.A. projects. Details and RSVP via Vision Zero L.A. webpage.
- Thursday 6/6 and Sunday 6/9 – Metro is seeking input on its Purple Line Westwood/VA Hospital Station First/Last Mile Plan. Stop by the Metro booths either Thursday noon to 6 p.m. at Westwood Village Farmers’ Market at Broxton Avenue, or Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West L.A. Farmers Market at 11338 Santa Monica Boulevard.
- Sunday 6/9 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host the 19th Annual L.A. River Ride. Participants can choose from various rides touring the L.A. River between Griffith Park and Long Beach. Proceeds benefit the Bicycle Coalition’s work to make L.A. vibrant, healthy, and sustainable. Sign-up at the LACBC website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.