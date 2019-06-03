This Week In Livable Streets

This story sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition’s L.A. River Ride is this Sunday. Also this week: Union Station, South L.A. Vision Zero, Purple Line, Hermosa Beach, dockless mobility, L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee, and don’t forget to vote on Tuesday!

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.