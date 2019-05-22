Today’s Headlines

  • When L.A. Air Improves, Asthma Cases Drop (NPR)
  • L.A. Should Make Train Stations More Like Other Places (Eric Brightwell)
  • Carnage: Four Dead In 710 Freeway Crash In South Gate (LAT)
    Man Sentenced 13 Years For Deadly DUI Car Crash (Daily News)
  • The Source Previews Tomorrow’s Metro Board Meeting
  • Metro Greatly Expands Transit-On-Demand Pilot Service Areas (The Source)
  • L.A. River Bike/Walk Path Construction Closures (LADOT)
  • Study: Housing Growth Slowed After L.A. Measure JJJ (Urbanize)
  • CA Transit Density Bill Failed Due To Suburban Homeowners (LAT)
  • CA Sues Trump Over Canceled High-Speed Rail Funding (NBC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA