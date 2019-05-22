Today’s Headlines

When L.A. Air Improves, Asthma Cases Drop (NPR)

L.A. Should Make Train Stations More Like Other Places (Eric Brightwell)

Carnage: Four Dead In 710 Freeway Crash In South Gate (LAT)

Man Sentenced 13 Years For Deadly DUI Car Crash (Daily News)

Man Sentenced 13 Years For Deadly DUI Car Crash (Daily News) The Source Previews Tomorrow’s Metro Board Meeting

Metro Greatly Expands Transit-On-Demand Pilot Service Areas (The Source)

L.A. River Bike/Walk Path Construction Closures (LADOT)

Study: Housing Growth Slowed After L.A. Measure JJJ (Urbanize)

CA Transit Density Bill Failed Due To Suburban Homeowners (LAT)

CA Sues Trump Over Canceled High-Speed Rail Funding (NBC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA