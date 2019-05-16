Today’s Headlines

  • Today Is Bike-to-Work Day (The Source)
    …Due To Rain, Some Pit Stops (WeHo, Santa Monica) Canceled/Postponed
  • Walking Is L.A.’s Future, Though L.A. Doesn’t Plan For It (Curbed)
    …Will People-Walking Connect People Who Drive? (LAT)
  • Metro Looking Into Possible Bus-Only Lanes (Curbed)
  • Alignments Under Consideration For L.A. River Bike/Walk Path (The Source)
  • August CicLAvia To Connect Hollywood And West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
  • Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Into Tree In Encino (Daily News)
    …Driver Dies Crashing Into Power Pole In Woodland Hills (Daily News)
  • San Marino Wants To Return Funding To Metro (SGV Tribune)
  • How L.A. Can Clean Its Smoggy Air (KCRW)
  • Compare L.A. Times Coverage Of Over-Budget Delayed-Schedule Metro Highway vs. Rail Projects
    

