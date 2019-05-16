Today’s Headlines
- Today Is Bike-to-Work Day (The Source)
…Due To Rain, Some Pit Stops (WeHo, Santa Monica) Canceled/Postponed
- Walking Is L.A.’s Future, Though L.A. Doesn’t Plan For It (Curbed)
…Will People-Walking Connect People Who Drive? (LAT)
- Metro Looking Into Possible Bus-Only Lanes (Curbed)
- Alignments Under Consideration For L.A. River Bike/Walk Path (The Source)
- August CicLAvia To Connect Hollywood And West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
- Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Into Tree In Encino (Daily News)
…Driver Dies Crashing Into Power Pole In Woodland Hills (Daily News)
- San Marino Wants To Return Funding To Metro (SGV Tribune)
- How L.A. Can Clean Its Smoggy Air (KCRW)
- Compare L.A. Times Coverage Of Over-Budget Delayed-Schedule Metro Highway vs. Rail Projects
…don’t get SB started on L.A. Times misleading coverage of high-speed rail
