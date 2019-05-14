Today’s Headlines
- Winnetka Avenue Safety Upgrades Moving Forward (LADOT)
- LAist, SGV Tribune, Alhambra Source Preview This Sunday’s 626 Golden Streets
- Amendments Blunt S.B. 50 Transit Density Bill’s L.A. Impact (Urbanize)
…S.B.50 Could Bring Radical Changes (LAT)
- Long Beach Woman Bludgeoned to Death with E-Scooter (LAT)
- Carnage: Racing Driver Kills One In South L.A. Hit-and-Run (LAT)
- Three Hospitalized In Malibu Car-Flip Crash (Daily News)
- DUI Driver Crashes Into Multiple Parked Cars In Northridge (ABC7)
