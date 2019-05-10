Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Already Backpedaled On 2025 Clean Air Pledge (LAT)
- Carnage: Speeding Driver Kills DTLA Bicyclist (Biking in L.A.)
…Man Sentenced In San Gabriel Hit-and-Run Who Killed Two (SGV Tribune)
…Previous DUI Driver Arrested In Pomona Crash That Killed One (LAT)
- Glendale Approves Inclusionary Affordable Housing (Glendale News Press)
- Feds Against CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)
- Californians Won’t Willingly Give Up Their Cars (SM Mirror)
- How Angelenos Gave Up Their Streetcars (Curbed)
- SGV Golden Streets Returns Next Week (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA