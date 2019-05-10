Today’s Headlines

Mayor Already Backpedaled On 2025 Clean Air Pledge (LAT)

Carnage: Speeding Driver Kills DTLA Bicyclist (Biking in L.A.)

…Man Sentenced In San Gabriel Hit-and-Run Who Killed Two (SGV Tribune)

…Previous DUI Driver Arrested In Pomona Crash That Killed One (LAT)

Feds Against CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)

Californians Won’t Willingly Give Up Their Cars (SM Mirror)

How Angelenos Gave Up Their Streetcars (Curbed)

SGV Golden Streets Returns Next Week (LAist)

