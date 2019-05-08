Last Chance to Buy Tickets for Tomorrow’s Streetsblog Awards Dinner!

Tomorrow is the big night. It’s your chance to support Streetsblog as we honor leaders working to make Southern California safer, healthier, and more equitable. At the time of this writing there are about ten tickets left. We’re asking for a $100 donation – in support of the Streetsblog journalism that you count on – but if that’s more than you’re able to contribute, then set a lower price by picking ‘sliding scale’ here. The deadline for purchasing tickets is 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Streetsblog is a nonprofit, operated by a very small team. For our three websites covering the 40-million-person state of California, there is a staff of just five people. We count on individual reader donations to make up the difference from what we raise from foundation support and advertising revenue. Frankly, it has been a tricky year. Some foundation funding we had anticipated didn’t come through. We’re counting on this fundraiser dinner to fill much of that absence. We’re counting on you to support us.

If you can’t make it tomorrow, and you’d like to just donate, click here.

Now for a few details on tomorrow’s big event taking place at the El Paseo Inn at 11 Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles – at El Pueblo, across the street from Union Station. Doors open at 6 p.m. and awards get awarded starting about 7 p.m.

We will honor some of our heroes – people who have worked hard to improve the quality of life in communities across L.A. County and who continue these efforts. This year we honor:

Lastly, a huge thank you to all of our generous event sponsors:

Pocrass and De Los Reyes LLP Attorneys

Cohen Law Partners

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis

David Bohnett Foundation

Foothill Transit

Santa Monica Forward

Natural Resources Defense Council

Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

Bird Scooters

The Fairmont-Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

City Fabrick

Even at this late date, if you are interested in joining our sponsors, we’re still very happy to welcome you, and acknowledge you tomorrow and after the dinner. Contact Damien Newton at damien[at]streetsblog.org to arrange sponsorship.