Last Chance to Buy Tickets for Tomorrow’s Streetsblog Awards Dinner!
Tomorrow is the big night. It’s your chance to support Streetsblog as we honor leaders working to make Southern California safer, healthier, and more equitable. At the time of this writing there are about ten tickets left. We’re asking for a $100 donation – in support of the Streetsblog journalism that you count on – but if that’s more than you’re able to contribute, then set a lower price by picking ‘sliding scale’ here. The deadline for purchasing tickets is 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Streetsblog is a nonprofit, operated by a very small team. For our three websites covering the 40-million-person state of California, there is a staff of just five people. We count on individual reader donations to make up the difference from what we raise from foundation support and advertising revenue. Frankly, it has been a tricky year. Some foundation funding we had anticipated didn’t come through. We’re counting on this fundraiser dinner to fill much of that absence. We’re counting on you to support us.
If you can’t make it tomorrow, and you’d like to just donate, click here.
Now for a few details on tomorrow’s big event taking place at the El Paseo Inn at 11 Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles – at El Pueblo, across the street from Union Station. Doors open at 6 p.m. and awards get awarded starting about 7 p.m.
We will honor some of our heroes – people who have worked hard to improve the quality of life in communities across L.A. County and who continue these efforts. This year we honor:
- Assemblymember Laura Friedman – Friedman championed bicycling and walking as a Glendale City Councilmember. When she was first elected to the California Assembly she took on the monumental task of reforming the longstanding “absurd” laws that prohibit cities from establishing safe speed limits. Friedman is a champion for women, air, water, transportation, and much more.
- Justice for Woon – When cyclist Frederick “Woon” Frazier was killed in a South L.A. hit-and-run crash, his family and friends pushed for his killer to be brought to justice, and worked to make South L.A. streets safer for everyone.
- David Bohnett Foundation – In additional to key funding for Streetsblog L.A., the Bohnett Foundation is an indispensable supporter of LGBT rights, gun control, and a broad range of progressive L.A. efforts.
- ActiveSGV – ActiveSGV outgrew their former name BikeSGV. They advocate for walk/transit/bike mobility, health, inclusivity, and equity for communities throughout the San Gabriel Valley. One big part of this is producing the biggest-in-the-country multi-jurisdictional open streets festival, 626 Golden Streets – returning on May 19!!
- Jason Islas – Islas was formerly editor of Streetsblog L.A.’s sister site Santa Monica Next, contributing valuable expertise on housing, politics, and transportation issues.
Lastly, a huge thank you to all of our generous event sponsors:
- Pocrass and De Los Reyes LLP Attorneys
- Cohen Law Partners
- L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis
- David Bohnett Foundation
- Foothill Transit
- Santa Monica Forward
- Natural Resources Defense Council
- Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority
- Bird Scooters
- The Fairmont-Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
- City Fabrick
Even at this late date, if you are interested in joining our sponsors, we’re still very happy to welcome you, and acknowledge you tomorrow and after the dinner. Contact Damien Newton at damien[at]streetsblog.org to arrange sponsorship.