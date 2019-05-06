The Week in Livable Streets Events

***THURSDAY*** This Thursday is the big day for Streetsblog Los Angeles and the five honorees for this year’s fundraising dinner. Join us at 6 p.m. at the El Paseo Inn on Olvera Street across the street from Union Station. If you want to join us, and don’t have tickets yet, you can still do so at Eventbrite. See you there!

All month – May is Bike Month and there are events scheduled all over L.A. County. The best lists of events are at at Metro’s Bike Month page and the LACBC’s monthly calendar.

Wednesday 5/8 – Via twitter comes word that Keep Rowena Safe will be holding a meeting this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Dr.

Saturday 5/11 – Join C.I.C.L.E and Cyclofemme L.A. for a leisurely bike ride through the streets of Downtown Los Angeles and the Arts District celebrating Global Women’s Cycling Day presented by the Metro Bicycle Education Safety Training (BEST) Program. Hear about some of the history of Los Angeles and her Angelenos, while viewing these murals. RSVP, here.

Sunday 5/12 – Join Los Angeles Walks and Walk Ambassador and historian Victoria Bernal to honor women and mothers of Los Angeles who helped shape our city. On Sunday, May 12, at 3pm, Victoria will guide us to sites associated with well-known and not so well-known women of Los Angeles, as we explore the places where they left their mark. RSVP, here.

