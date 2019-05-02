We’re One Week Away from Our May 9th Dinner Party. Get Your Tickets Now

It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from the Streetsblog Los Angeles annual awards dinner. This year’s dinner is honoring some of the best people we know doing important work to make our streets a safer and better place to live, work, play, and travel.

There are still tickets on sale, and we’re hoping that you’ll join us at the El Paseo Inn on Olvera Street at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th, at 6:00 p.m. You can get tickets here, but if you aren’t feeling as though a $100 donation is in your budget, just purchase a ticket on the sliding scale. Every donation is appreciated.

If you’re not familiar, here’s the five people and groups that we’re honoring this year:

Assemblymember Laura Friedman – Streetsblog has covered Asm. Friedman for nearly a decade, dating back to her work with the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition while she was Councilmember at the City of Glendale. Whether in Glendale or Sacramento, Friedman has been an advocate for safe streets and better infrastructure for all road users.

Justice for Woon – “Justice for Woon” has been the battle cry of friends and peers of Frederick “Woon” Frazier, a beloved presence among the young riders that comprise the new face of cycling in L.A. Since his passing in a hit-and-run in April of 2018 at Manchester and Normandie, their activism on his behalf has helped retrain a spotlight on the cruel injustice of hit-and-runs and lent urgency to the question of cyclists’ safety in a city that would rather sweep it under the rug.

Active SGV – Until recently known as Bike SGV, Active SGV has been a supergroup throughout the San Gabriel Valley tackling issues of transportation reform, public health, and equity. They have partnered with local governments for innovative programs such as the mutli-jurisdictional 626 open streets event and a ticket diversion program for bicyclists.

The David Bohnett Foundation – The David Bohnett Foundation isn’t just getting honored for its long-standing support of Streetsblog and other groups that promote safe streets and clean transportation options, but for how and when it invests. In many cases, such as with us, CicLAvia and Move L.A., the Foundation is an early investor; helping ideas and organizations get off the ground.

Jason Islas – For four years, Santa Monicans could get their local dose of news and politics from Jason Islas while he edited and wrote Santa Monica Next. While he moved on last year, he remains involved in local causes as a leader with Santa Monica Forward and the Sierra Club.

Thank you again for reading and supporting all these years. If you’d like to purchase a ticket you can do so at EventBrite, make a donation at Streetsblog, or if you’d prefer to pay at the door, email Damien at damien@streetsblog.org so we know how many people to expect.

Last but not least, a big thank you to all of our sponsors for this event: